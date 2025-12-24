/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks AB de Villiers' once-in-career record with maiden List A hundred

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is definitely one of India's future stars in making and the 14-year-old batter proved that once again with his latest ton on Wednesday (Dec 24). Suryavanshi's century came in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh. He scored 84-ball 190 which also included a 36-ball hundred - making him the youngest century in all List A (50-over) cricket. The teenager hit 16 fours and 15 sixes in his innings. During the innings, he reached 150-run mark off just 64 balls - also the fastest in all List A cricket - and five balls fewer than former South Africa batter AB de Villiers.

Suryavanshi's breaks AB de Villiers' record

AB de Villiers had reached the 150-run mark off 64 balls during his sensational 66-ball 166 not out innings against West Indies in 2015 ODI World Cup. The Protea had reached 100-run mark off 52 balls in that innings. As for Suryavanshi, he took more balls than de Villiers to reach 150 from 100 but overall, his 150 came off 59 balls - five fewer than de Villiers.

Another batter who features on the list is England's Jos Buttler, who had reached 150-run mark off 65 balls. Buttler's innings came against Netherlands in 2022 after he reached his 100 off just 47 balls and he finished on 162 not out off just 70 balls as England posted ODI history's highest team total - 498/4.

Bihar go on rampage