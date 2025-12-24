LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 12:07 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 12:07 IST

Narayan Jagadeesan (277), Prithvi Shaw (227 NO), Ruturaj Gaikwad (220 NO), Sanju Samson (212 NO), Yashasvi Jaiswal (203), Karn Kaushal (202), Samarth Vyas (202), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (190) are some of the highest individual scorers in Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

Narayan Jagadeesan - 277
1 / 8
(Photograph: TNPL)

Narayan Jagadeesan - 277

Tamil Nadu's Jagadeesan is the highest scorer in all of men's List A cricket. His record 277 came against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw - 227 not out
2 / 8
(Photograph: BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw - 227 not out

Out of favour batter Pritvhi Shaw, during his early days in domestic cricket, scored 227 not out for Mumbai against Puducherry in 2021 VHT - the second highest tournament score by a batter.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 220 not out
3 / 8
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 220 not out

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 220 not out for Maharashtra vs UP in 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is the third highest individual score in the tournament history.

Sanju Samson - 212 not out
4 / 8
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sanju Samson - 212 not out

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson scored 212 not out against vs Goa in 2019 - the fourth highest individual score in the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 203
5 / 8
(Photograph: BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 203

Yashasvi Jaiswal also features in the list with 203 not out for Mumbai against Jharkhand in 2019 VHT - the fifth highest score in the tournament history.

Karn Kaushal - 202
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Karn Kaushal - 202

Uttarakhand's Karn Kaushal scored 202 in 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy and became the first batter in the tournament history to score a double hundred. he achieved the landmark against Sikkim.

Samarth Vyas - 200
7 / 8
(Photograph: Samarth Vyas)

Samarth Vyas - 200

Samarth Vyas scored 200 for Saurashtra against Manipur in 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy - he is one of the seven batters to score a double ton in the tournament history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 190
8 / 8
(Photograph: BCCI)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 190

Suryavanshi, at age of 14 yrs and 272 days, became the youngest to score a hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He missed the double ton by just 10 runs during his 84-ball 190 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025 VHT.

Trending Photo

Vijay Hazare Trophy: No stopping RO-KO! Both Kohli and Rohit score blistering tons
5

Vijay Hazare Trophy: No stopping RO-KO! Both Kohli and Rohit score blistering tons

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Pathan to Kishan - Meet players to hit fastest hundreds
5

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Pathan to Kishan - Meet players to hit fastest hundreds

Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?
6

Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores
6

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention
8

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention