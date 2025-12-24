/Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention

Narayan Jagadeesan (277), Prithvi Shaw (227 NO), Ruturaj Gaikwad (220 NO), Sanju Samson (212 NO), Yashasvi Jaiswal (203), Karn Kaushal (202), Samarth Vyas (202), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (190) are some of the highest individual scorers in Vijay Hazare Trophy history.
Tamil Nadu's Jagadeesan is the highest scorer in all of men's List A cricket. His record 277 came against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Out of favour batter Pritvhi Shaw, during his early days in domestic cricket, scored 227 not out for Mumbai against Puducherry in 2021 VHT - the second highest tournament score by a batter.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 220 not out for Maharashtra vs UP in 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is the third highest individual score in the tournament history.
Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson scored 212 not out against vs Goa in 2019 - the fourth highest individual score in the tournament.
Yashasvi Jaiswal also features in the list with 203 not out for Mumbai against Jharkhand in 2019 VHT - the fifth highest score in the tournament history.
Uttarakhand's Karn Kaushal scored 202 in 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy and became the first batter in the tournament history to score a double hundred. he achieved the landmark against Sikkim.
Samarth Vyas scored 200 for Saurashtra against Manipur in 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy - he is one of the seven batters to score a double ton in the tournament history.
Suryavanshi, at age of 14 yrs and 272 days, became the youngest to score a hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He missed the double ton by just 10 runs during his 84-ball 190 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025 VHT.