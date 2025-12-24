/Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Pathan to Kishan - Meet players to hit fastest hundreds

Sakibul Gani (32 balls), Ishan Kishan (33 balls), Anmolpreet Singh (35 ball), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (36 balls), and Yusuf Pathan (40 balls) are the fastest hundred hitters in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy - India's domestic 50-over tournament.
Bihar's Sakibul Gani smashed the fastest Vijay Hazare Trophy hundred - off just 32 balls - as Bihar posted all-time highest team total of 574/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2025-26 season. In total, he scored 128 not out off just 40 balls, hitting 10 fours and 12 sixes with a strike rate of 320.
Ishan Kishan smashed 33-ball hundred for Jharkhand against Karnataka during his innings of 39-ball 125 in VHT 2025-26 as his posted 412/9 in 50 overs - one of the highest team totals. Kishan hit seven fours and 14 sixes at strike rate of 320.51.
Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh hit 32-ball hundred during his innings of 45-ball 115 not out in VHT 2024-25. Thank to his innings, Punjab chased down a target of 165 in just 12.5 overs.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 36-ball 100 during his innings of 84-ball 190 - becoming the youngest centurion in VHT history. His innings came in same match as Gani's record hundred in 2025-26 season.
Known for his explosive batting, Pathan hit 40-ball hundred during his innings of 42-ball 108 not out for Baroda in VHT 2010 as they chased a total of 231 against Maharashtra in just 36.3 overs.