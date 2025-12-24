/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores

Bihar (574), Tamil Nadu (506), Mumbai (457), Maharashtra (427), Bengal (426), and Punjab (426) are some of the highest team scores in Vijay Hazare Trophy history - India's premier domestic 50-over tournament.
Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 84-ball 190 and skipper Sakibul Gani's 40-ball 128, Bihar posted all-time highest score of 574/7 in all List A cricket. They achieved the landmark against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.
Tamil Nadu held the record for highest List A team score as well as in Vijay Hazare Trophy with their 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.
Powered by Pritivhi Shaw's 227 not out - Mumbai posted 457/4 against Puducherry in VHT 2021.
Ankit Bawne hit 167 as Maharashtra posted 427/6 in Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur in 2023.
Fringe India player and captain Abhimanyu Eswaran scored 122 for Bengal as they posted 426/4 against Services in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.
Led by explosive India opener Abhishek Sharma, Punjab posted 426/4 against Hyderabad in 2024-25 VHT match. Prabhsimran Singh led the scoring charts with 137.