LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 12:55 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 12:55 IST

Bihar (574), Tamil Nadu (506), Mumbai (457), Maharashtra (427), Bengal (426), and Punjab (426) are some of the highest team scores in Vijay Hazare Trophy history - India's premier domestic 50-over tournament.

Bihar - 574/6
1 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

Bihar - 574/6

Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 84-ball 190 and skipper Sakibul Gani's 40-ball 128, Bihar posted all-time highest score of 574/7 in all List A cricket. They achieved the landmark against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Tamil Nadu - 506/2
2 / 6
(Photograph: TNPL)

Tamil Nadu - 506/2

Tamil Nadu held the record for highest List A team score as well as in Vijay Hazare Trophy with their 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

Mumbai - 457/4
3 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

Mumbai - 457/4

Powered by Pritivhi Shaw's 227 not out - Mumbai posted 457/4 against Puducherry in VHT 2021.

Maharashtra - 427/6
4 / 6
(Photograph: Maharashtra Cricket Association)

Maharashtra - 427/6

Ankit Bawne hit 167 as Maharashtra posted 427/6 in Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur in 2023.

Bengal - 426/4
5 / 6
(Photograph: Cricket South Africa)

Bengal - 426/4

Fringe India player and captain Abhimanyu Eswaran scored 122 for Bengal as they posted 426/4 against Services in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Punjab - 426/4
6 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

Punjab - 426/4

Led by explosive India opener Abhishek Sharma, Punjab posted 426/4 against Hyderabad in 2024-25 VHT match. Prabhsimran Singh led the scoring charts with 137.

Trending Photo

Vijay Hazare Trophy: No stopping RO-KO! Both Kohli and Rohit score blistering tons
5

Vijay Hazare Trophy: No stopping RO-KO! Both Kohli and Rohit score blistering tons

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Pathan to Kishan - Meet players to hit fastest hundreds
5

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Pathan to Kishan - Meet players to hit fastest hundreds

Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?
6

Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores
6

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention
8

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention