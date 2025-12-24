Google Preferred
Prashant Talreja
Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 13:27 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 13:33 IST
VHT: Bihar post 574 after Gani's 32-ball hundred and Suryavanshi's 84-ball 190 Photograph: (Sakibul Gani)

Story highlights

For Bihar (574/6), Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit 84-ball 190 before skipper Sakibul Gani smashed 40-ball 128 including a 32-ball ton - the fastest in VHT history. In another match, Ishan Kishan also hit 33-ball ton as his team posted 412/9 vs Karnataka.

Bihar started India's domestic 50-ver tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) campaign in some style as they posted a mammoth 574/6, thanks to two record centuries. Bihar's total is not only the highest team score in VHT history but all List A cricket, going past Tamil Nadu's 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. Bihar also achieved the milestone against Arunachal Pradesh on day 1 of VHT 2025-26, that is, Wednesday (Dec 24). For Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit 84-ball 190 before skipper Sakibul Gani smashed 40-ball 128 including a 32-ball ton - the fastest in VHT history.

Ishan Kishan joins funs too but for Jharkhand

Days after earning a India call up for upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan continued to impress with a 33-ball ton in VHT for Jharkhand against Karnataka. Kishan's hundred is second fastest in VHT behind Gani's 32-ball effort and third fastest overall behind Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball effort and Gani. Thanks to Kishan's 39-ball 125, Jharkhand posted 412/9 in 50 overs.

Batters with fastest List A hundred

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) - 29 balls (South Australia v Tasmania in 2023-24 season)

Sakibul Gani (India) - 32 balls (Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2025-26 season)

Ishan Kishan (India) - 33 Balls (Jharkhand vs Karnataka in 2025-26 season)

Anmolpreet Singh (India) - 35 balls (Punjab v Arunachal Pradesh in 2024-25 season)

GD Rose (England) - 36 balls (Somerset v Devon in 1990 season)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India) - 36 balls (Bihar vs Arunachal in 2024-26 season)

Highest team totals in List A cricket

Bihar - 574/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2025-26 season

Tamil Nadu - 506/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022

Surrey - 496/4 vs Gloucestershire in 2007

Mumbai - 457/4 vs Puducherry in 2021

Gloucestershire - 454/3 vs Somerset in 2023

