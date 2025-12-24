Bihar started India's domestic 50-ver tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) campaign in some style as they posted a mammoth 574/6, thanks to two record centuries. Bihar's total is not only the highest team score in VHT history but all List A cricket, going past Tamil Nadu's 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. Bihar also achieved the milestone against Arunachal Pradesh on day 1 of VHT 2025-26, that is, Wednesday (Dec 24). For Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit 84-ball 190 before skipper Sakibul Gani smashed 40-ball 128 including a 32-ball ton - the fastest in VHT history.