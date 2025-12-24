/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi now youngest to score a List A hundred

India's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to uphold his reputation of hitting centuries - this time in the country's domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh. Suryavanshi scored a 36-ball ton on Wednesday (Dec 24) to become the youngest centurion in men's List A cricket across the world at the age of 14 years 272 days. His ton is also the second fastest by in the tournament behind Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball effort in the last season of VHT for Punjab against Arunachal Pradesh.

Suryavanshi does it again - another century

Suryavanshi's hundred in the VHT is first of his career in 50-over format. He already has three tons in T20 format and has a highest score of 93 in 12 innings of eight First Class matches played. Suryavanshi kept going even after his century, which eventually ended 10 runs short of what would have been a double ton. Vaibhav, however, took only 84 balls to score 190 runs. His innings also included 16 fours and 15 sixes and the runs came at an strike rate of 226. Thanks to his sensational innings, Bihar were 272/2 in 29 overs.

Batters with fastest List A hundred

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) - 29 balls (South Australia v Tasmania in 2023-24 season)



Anmolpreet Singh (India) - 35 balls (Punjab v Arunachal Pradesh in 2024-25 season)



GD Rose (England) - 36 balls (Somerset v Devon in 1990 season)



Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India) - 36 balls (Bihar vs Arunachal in 2024-26 season)



Rovman Powell (West Indies) - 38 balls (Jamaica v Leeward Islands in 2019-20 season)

Apart from the above batters, there are some players as well who has scored fastest tons in ODIs which are also counted in List A cricket. Here are some of those players:

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 31 balls vs West Indies in 2015



Corey Anderson (New Zealand) - 36 balls vs West Indies in 2014

