Swiatek snaps on 'mental health break' suggestion after Anisimova gets Wimbledon final revenge - WATCH

Wimbledon 2025 champions Iga Swiatek was subjected to a sweet revenge when Amanda Anisimova, her opponent in Wimbledon final 2025, beat the Polish player for a place in US Open 2025 women's single semis on Wednesday (Sep 3). Anisimova beat Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 and finally found a closure in her 6-0, 6-0 loss loss at the Championship final not so long ago. Swiatek, while talking to reporters after loss, did acknowledge her opponent's skills but almost lashed out at one of the press member over a mental-health break question.

Swiatek vs Reporter on mental health break

The Polish player was visibly not okay with the suggestion of a mental health break after the loss and here's how her conversation went through with the reporter:

Reporter: How tired are you at the moment?

Swiatek: Well, I don’t know. It’s not like my matches were exhausting here.

Reporter: Do you feel like a mental break? I'm not talking about the loss as such.

Swiatek: Why would you say that?

Reporter: Just wondered. It's just a lot in a row. Do you look forward to a break?

Swiatek: You look like you need a mental break.

Reporter: I do, yeah.

Swiatek: Well, then what are you doing here?

The conversation ended with the reporter saying he'd have to be here in New York till the end of the tournament.

Swiatek acknowledges Anisimova for win

The Polish player was also about how she felt losing to a player whom she had beaten 6-0, 6-0 merely two months ago, to which she replied: “Well, it didn’t really matter for me. I think everybody knows how Amanda can play. Yeah, she didn’t play well in Wimbledon, but it’s not like she’s always going to make the same mistakes or feel the same. No, I know that she’s a good player."