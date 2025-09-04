/Sinner vs Musetti US Open 2025: Defending champion sets up Felix Auger-Aliassime semi-final

Italian Jannik Sinner beat countryman Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets to enter the US Open 2025 semi-final. The defending champion became only the second player after Novak Djokovic to reach all the four grand slam semis this year. In two of the previous three semis (French Open and Wimbledon 2024), Sinner had beaten Djokovic to advance to the title match but this time he'll be facing Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada. Sinner's opponent has 1-3 lead in head to head matches - a rarity for a player of Sinner's skills and performance so far.

Sinner shatters record books in win over Musetti

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Italian has dropped only one set on his way to the penultimate match of the year's last major tournament. In his latest win, Sinner broke multiple records including becoming the joint-most successful Italian along with Nicola Pietrangeli for most grand slam matches won at 86 wins.

Sinner is now also the second youngest behind a 22-year-old Rafael Nadal in 2008 to reach last four stage of all grand slams in a year. Aged 24 years and 18 days, Sinner is also the youngest to record most wins in a grand slams in a season - 25. He went past Mats Wilder for the record who had rakes up 24 wins in 1988 season aged 24 years, 20 days.

Sinner joins Novak Djokovic in elite list

The Italian's win against compatriot Musetti was his 26th on hard court this season and with that he joined Novak Djokovic as well as Ivan Lendl for the longest win streak. Sinner currently is third on the list behind all-time greats Djokovic (27 hard court wins in a season) and Roger Federer (40 wins).