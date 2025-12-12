/Video: Finnish football stadium set ablaze by teenage fans after club's relegation from top flight

It has not been a happy last few weeks for Finnish football club FC Haka, having suffered relegation from the top flight and it has met with an unfortunate incident. On Thursday (Dec 11), the club’s historic ground of Tehtaan kenttä—known in English as Factory Field, situated in Valkeakoski, was set ablaze by three teenage fans, weeks after their relegation from the top flight. The incident made quick headlines as FC Haka now face a stern task to rebuild for their campaign in the second tier.

What was the incident?

According to local reports, a fire broke out around 8 pm and rapidly spread through the wooden structure of the nearly century-old stand. Built in 1934, Tehtaan kenttä—known in English as Factory Field—has long been considered one of Finnish football’s most traditional grounds. The nine-time Finnish champions were relegated in October, after which fans were unhappy with the club hierarchy.

The report further adds that the case is being investigated as arson, but also clarified that legal action won’t be considered as the suspects are minors. The local police have so far confirmed that three minors were present at the scene of the incident when the fire began, all of them under the age of 15. One teenager has admitted to igniting an object that sparked the inferno, though Finnish law prevents anyone under 15 from facing criminal charges.

"The police hope that discussion about the matter remains appropriate and reminds people that inappropriate and personal communications can themselves lead to a criminal investigation," Detective Inspector Maijastiina Tammisto, who is investigating the incident, said.

