Video: Eoin Morgan 'gutted' over Jason Roy's injury after the emotional England opener limps off the field

Eoin Morgan-led England team has booked a place in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup despite losing their final match of the Super 12 stage against South Africa by 10 runs on Saturday (November 6). The other team, which made it to the final four from Group 1, is Australia.

However, apart from the loss, the England team has suffered another massive bow which is Jason Roy's injury as even skipper Morgan admitted the prospect of losing injured opener Roy for the semi-final "really hurts the mood" in the team.

ALSO READ | Varun Chakaravarthy out? India's predicted XI for must-win game against Namibia in T20 WC 2021

The 31-year-old Roy suffered a calf injury and collapsed to the ground while chasing a quick run in the fifth over. The batter appeared to be in immense pain as he broke down. He was unable to walk as the team physio ran out to the middle of the ground to help him. Roy then limped off the field following a hamstring injury.

Watch the video:

No yaar ,Jason Roy 😭😭😭.

One more injury for England.

HOPE JASON ROY WILL FINE 🤞.#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/i44G6y8Dt0 — MD Shoaib🧐 (@drewmaccynt) November 6, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | No Virat Kohli in Harbhajan Singh's star-studded all-time T20 XI, MS Dhoni named captain

Roy has made 123 runs at the World Cup with a best of 61. He has 1,316 runs in the format with seven half-centuries since his 2008 debut.

"We are gutted for Jason, but also sort of half-hoping that he's okay," said Morgan who also saw fast bowler Tymal Mills limp out of the tournament earlier this week.

"For anybody to miss the latter stages of a tournament, particularly it's been two guys and two games, that does hurt the mood."

In the match, South Africa posted 189 for two with Rassie van der Dussen hitting an unbeaten 94 but needed to limit England to fewer than 131 runs to edge Australia on run-rate for a semi-final spot.

Dawid Malan, who made 33, and Liam Livingstone, who hit 28, kept England in the hunt after Roy retired hurt for 20. But a last over hat-trick by Kagiso Rabada made England finish on 178-9.

England are seeking to become double world champions after Morgan's team beat New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final in 2019.