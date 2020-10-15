'Very well respected': Steve Smith names the best captain of world cricket

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith is considered as one of the best batsmen in international cricket and his captaincy has been applauded by many. In a recent video posted by Rajasthan Royals, the Aussie named the best captain in world cricket currently.

"Who is the best captain currently in world cricket?" Buttler asked Smith.

After taking some time and replied: "Oh, tough question. I think Eoin Morgan maybe in one-day cricket."

"Obviously, he did very well for England. Hearing from you and Stokesy and stuff very well respected, great tactically on the field and yeah I’ll go with him," Smith told Buttler.

Buttler had a witty comeback to this statement.

"Tough to say that for an Aussie though," Buttler replied as both the RR cricketers shared a good laugh.

Rajasthan started well in IPL 2020, but they have witnessed a drastic fall in the form. Aussie has also seen a drop in form and has failed to perform in last few matches.

KKR's Eoin Morgan led England to its maiden World Cup title in 2019 and has been successful as a T20 captain too.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik also hailed the English as the world's best captain and said he is lucky to have him by his side in the ongoing IPL.