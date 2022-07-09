'Very promising leading into T20 WC': Michael Vaughan lauds India after 49-run win over England in 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma became the second captain after Virat Kohli to win a T20I series in England as India thrashed the hosts by 49 runs in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. It was a clinical all-round performance from the Men in Blue, who successfully defended the target of 170 runs to register their second win in a row and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India made four changes in their playing XI from the series-opener as the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja all returned to the side. The visitors continued with their new attacking approach with the bat after being asked to bat first at Edgbaston.

Rishabh Pant was promoted to open the batting and the move paid off well as he combined with skipper Rohit Sharma to give the team a flying start. The duo added 49 runs for the first wicket before India lost three wickets in quick succession as the two openers departed while Virat Kohli's lean patch continued.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came to India's rescue and slammed a brilliant cameo of unbeaten 46 to guide them to a fighting total of 170 runs. In reply, England were skittled out for a paltry 121 in their run-chase as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah ran riot with the ball. While Bhuvneshwar finished with excellent figures of 3/15 in his 3 overs, Bumrah picked up 2 wickets while conceding only 10 runs off his 2 overs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side earned praise from all corners for their stupendous display against England in the second T20I. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also lauded India for their tremendous effort and said the team is showing promising signs ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 this year.

"2 performances from India that have been high class but still with room for improvement .. plus a player or 2 who are not in the side that could improve them .. very promising leading into the T20 WC," Vaughan wrote in a tweet.

"2 performances from India that have been high class but still with room for improvement .. plus a player or 2 who are not in the side that could improve them .. very promising leading into the T20 WC .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2022

While it was a dominant win for India, there still remains a lot of room for improvement in the side with Kohli yet to find his groove in the top order. Deepak Hoods has been breathing down Kohli's neck amid calls that the former India skipper should be dropped to make way for youngsters in the playing XI in T20Is.

However, Kohli is unlikely to be benched and will be hoping to respond to his critics with the willow in the final third T20I against England on Sunday (July 10). Kohli was dismissed on just 1 run off three balls in the 2nd T20I on Saturday and will be eager to bounce back in the final encounter.