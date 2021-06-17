Venkatesh Prasad reveals his playing XI for Team India ahead of WTC final

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 17, 2021, 12:08 PM(IST)

File photo. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Venkatesh Prasad feels that Team India have the depth in both (batting and bowling) departments and expected the clash to be a cracking game. 

With just over a day to go for the WTC final between India and New Zealand, former pacer Venkatesh Prasad has predicted Team India's playing XI as they take to pitch at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday. 

Venkatesh Prasad feels that Team India have the depth in both (batting and bowling) departments and expected the clash to be a cracking game. 

He took to social media and tweeted: "My Indian playing 11 for the #WTCFinal is a no-brainier (Rohit, Shubman,Pujara, Virat, Rahane, Pant, Jadeja, Ashwin, Shami, Ishant & Bumrah ). They have the depth in both batting & bowling irrespective of the pitch. Should be a cracking game."

Team India suffered a crushing defeat in the Test series at the hands of New Zealand that was played in 2020. New Zealand's pace attack proved to be too good for Team India in the series, therefore, the Indian batting order will be very crucial for the juggernaut clash in Southampton. 

Earlier, former Indian cricketer, VVS Laxman predicted Team India's batting order for the match and said that he will go ahead with five batsmen. 

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. 

