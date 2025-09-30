/Usain Bolt takes over Delhi’s Khari Baoli with speed, culture and celebration

The capital woke up to a burst of speed, colour, and culture as Old Delhi transformed into a playground for the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt. Against the backdrop of Khari Baoli, the largest spice market in Asia, history met sporting spectacle in a way India has never witnessed before.

For the first time ever, the heritage terrace of Delhi’s Khari Baoli transformed into a sprint track. Usain Bolt, joined by India’s Olympic heroes such as PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur, turned the centuries-old rooftop, once a stage for spice trading, kite flying, and festivals, into a relay of champions. With the Red Fort looming in the distance and spices drying under the morning sun, the race stitched together culture and competition in a way never seen before.

Commenting on the occasion, legendary athlete and Puma brand ambassador, Usain Bolt, said, "Running through the spice-scented rooftops of Old Delhi was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. To share the baton with India’s finest Olympians and fellow Puma’s like PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur in such a historic setting was pure energy. This is what sport is all about, breaking boundaries, creating culture, and having fun along the way."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, Puma India, said, "At PUMA, everything begins with sport. Bringing Usain Bolt to India was about creating moments that fans would never imagine or forget, like turning the rooftop of Delhi’s Khari Baoli into a relay track. For us, it’s not just about showcasing speed, it’s about reimagining how sport can connect with culture in the most unexpected ways.

Commenting on this once-in-a-lifetime activity, badminton icon and Puma athlete, PV Sindhu, said, “It was inspiring to run shoulder to shoulder with Usain Bolt at Khari Baoli in the heart of Old Delhi. As an athlete, being part of such a once-in-a-lifetime relay with a global legend felt surreal, it’s the kind of moment that reminds me why I fell in love with sport in the first place. Thanks to PUMA, we could be part of a relay that beautifully blended India’s heritage with sporting greatness."