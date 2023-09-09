US Open 2023 Final Prize money check date, time, venue, qualified players, live streaming All you need to know

US Open 2023 Final Prize money: The US Open 2023, which commenced on August 22, is now in its final stretch. It is the 143rd edition of the competition and the last Grand Slam of 2023. On Friday (Sept 8) the final matches of the tournament began with the men's doubles final match. The competition has been taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City.



Here's everything you need to know about the US Open 2023 Finals.

Here's a list of the players who have qualified for the US Open 2023 finals.

Men's Singles

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have qualified for the US Open 2023 men's singles finals.

Women's Singles

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka have reached the US Open 2023 women's singles finals.

Men's Doubles

Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram have won the US Open men's doubles finals.

Women's Doubles

Erin Routliffe, Gabriela Dabrowski, Laura Siegemund, and Vera Zvonareva have reached the US Open 2023 women's doubles finals.

Mixed Doubles

Austin Krajicek & Jessica Pegula, and Anna Danilina & Harri Heliövaara have made it to the finals of US Open Mixed Doubles.

US Open 2023 Prize Money

WOMEN'S / MEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)

Winner - $3,000,000

Runner-Up - $1,500,000

Semifinalists - $775,000

Quarterfinalists - $455,000

Round of 16 - $284,000

Round of 32 - $191,000

Round of 64 - $123,000

Round of 128 - $81,500

Total - $44,700,000



WOMEN'S / MEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner - $700,000

Runner-Up - $350,000

Semifinalists - $180,000

Quarterfinalists - $100,000

Third Round - $58,000

Second Round - $36,800

First Round - $22,000

Total - $7,133,600

MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)



Winner - $170,000

Runner-Up - $85,000

Semifinalists - $42,500

Quarterfinalists - $23,200

Round of 16 - $14,200

Round of 32 - $8,300

Total - $679,200

US Open 2023 Finals: Live Streaming Details

When will the US Open 2023 women's singles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 women's singles finals will take place on Sunday, September 10, at 01:30 am IST at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will the US Open 2023 men's singles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 men's singles finals will take place on Monday, September 11 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will the US Open 2023 men's doubles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 men's doubles final took place on Friday, September 8. R. Ram and J.Salisbury won the match. The match was held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will the US Open 2023 women's doubles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 women's doubles will take place on Sunday, September 10.

When will the US Open 2023 mixed doubles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 mixed doubles will take place on Saturday, September 09 at 9:30 pm. The match will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.



How to watch US Open 2023 finals Live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the US Open 2023 live in India

Which TV channels will telecast the US Open 2023 finals live in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for US Open 2023 in India. Sony Sports 5 will live telecast the US Open 2023 finals in India with English commentary.

