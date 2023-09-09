US Open 2023 Final LIVE Streaming: when, where and how to watch US open 2023 final Live in your country, India

US Open 2023 Final LIVE Streaming: US Open 2023 which commenced on August 22 has reached its final stage. The finals of the US Open started on September 8 with the first match of men’s doubles at Arthur Ashe Stadium. RajeevRam and JoeSalisbury won the game. The upcoming final matches of the grand slam will feature some of the best tennis players.

Here's everything you need to know about the match timings and live streaming details of the US Open 2023.

US Open 2023 Finals: Live Streaming Details

How to watch US Open 2023 finals Live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the US Open 2023 live in India

Which TV channels will telecast the US Open 2023 finals live in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for US Open 2023 in India. Sony Sports 5 will live telecast the US Open 2023 finals in India with English commentary.



When will the US Open 2023 women's singles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 women's singles finals will take place on Sunday, September 10, at 01:30 am IST at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will the US Open 2023 men's singles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 men's singles finals will take place on Monday, September 11 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will the US Open 2023 men's doubles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 men's doubles final took place on Friday, September 8. R. Ram and J.Salisbury won the match. The match was held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When will the US Open 2023 women's doubles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 women's doubles will take place on Sunday, September 10.

When will the US Open 2023 mixed doubles finals take place?

The US Open 2023 mixed doubles will take place on Saturday, September 09 at 9:30 pm. The match will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Players Who Have Qualified for US Open 2023 Finals

Men's Singles

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have qualified for the US Open 2023 men's singles finals.

Women's Singles

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka have reached the US Open 2023 women's singles finals.

Men's Doubles

Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram have won the US Open men's doubles finals.

Women's Doubles

Erin Routliffe, Gabriela Dabrowski, Laura Siegemund, and Vera Zvonareva have reached the US Open 2023 women's doubles finals.

Mixed Doubles

Austin Krajicek & Jessica Pegula, and Anna Danilina & Harri Heliövaara have made it to the finals of US Open Mixed Doubles.

US Open 2023 Prize Money

WOMEN'S / MEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)

Winner - $3,000,000

Runner-Up - $1,500,000

Semifinalists - $775,000

Quarterfinalists - $455,000

Round of 16 - $284,000

Round of 32 - $191,000

Round of 64 - $123,000

Round of 128 - $81,500

Total - $44,700,000



WOMEN'S / MEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner - $700,000

Runner-Up - $350,000

Semifinalists - $180,000

Quarterfinalists - $100,000

Third Round - $58,000

Second Round - $36,800

First Round - $22,000

Total - $7,133,600

MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)



Winner - $170,000

Runner-Up - $85,000

Semifinalists - $42,500

Quarterfinalists - $23,200

Round of 16 - $14,200

Round of 32 - $8,300

Total - $679,200