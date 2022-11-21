UNBELIEVABLE! Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first-ever to clock 500m followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the headlines on several occasions in the last few weeks following his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Now, his focus has shifted to the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, which got underway on Sunday (November 20). Before Portugal takes the field in their tournament opener, versus Ghana on November 24 (Thursday), Ronaldo has once again made heads turn by him becoming the first-ever person to hit 500 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

It is to be noted that Ronaldo is also one of the highest-paid athletes on Instagram. Not only on the photo-blogging platform Instagram, Ronaldo is also very popular on other social media platforms. On Twitter, he has in excess of 105 million followers whereas he has over 154 million followers on Facebook.Among other athletes, the likes of Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli, Neymar, Lebron James, etc. also boast of a huge fan following on Instagram after the Portuguese captain.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old Ronaldo will gear up to represent Portugal in the FIFA WC. The national side, who bowed out in the Round of 16 with a loss to Uruguay in the 2018 edition, will aim to start well and go the distance in what is expected to be the superstar striker's last-ever World Cup appearance. During his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo opened up on his retirement plans and dropped a bomb.

Ronaldo revealed, "But I don’t know, I don’t know the future. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, the life is dynamic. And you never know what’s going to happen. It’s difficult to tell right now, it’s because, we, my mood is right now towards the World Cup. It’s probably my last World Cup, of course, my fifth World Cup. I don’t know what’s going to happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will be always in my heart."

“And I hope they’ve been in my side, even if I back, or if I’m not back, or if I stay or whatever. Nobody’s perfect. Episodes in the life we all have is part of being human beings, it’s part of me to be a human being and father as well. I always will commit mistakes," he further asserted.