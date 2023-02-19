ugc_banner

Twitter can't keep calm as India decimate Australia in second Test in Delhi

New DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Twitter went in frenzy after India beat Australia by six wickets in Delhi to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy. India now lead the series 2-0, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's career best 42-7 in the second Australian innings.

India beat Australia in the second test in Delhi by six wickets and retained the Border-Gavaskar after Australia dramatically collapsed in their second innings. The visitors lost 9 wickets for 52 runs as they folded out for a paltry 113 runs. The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin took all 10 wickets with Jadeja being the chief tormentor as the left-arm spinner claimed career best seven wickets for just 42 runs. In total, Jadeja took 10 wickets in the game including three in the first Australian inning. Cheteshwar Pujara, who's playing his 100th test, befittingly scored the winning runs.

Twitter also went in a frenzy as soon as India won the Test with congratulatory tweets pouring in from all corners of the cricketing world. This win also also means that India are through World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played in June, given that Sri Lanka doesn't win their two-match Test series in New Zealand with a 2-0 margin. In case if Sri Lanka are able to pull the rug under the Kiwis, India would be out of contention, however, one more win in the series will make India independent of Sri Lanka - New Zealand series. Nonetheless, here are some tweets on India's win in Delhi test:

Earlier, Australia resumed their innings at 61/1 and Ashwin struck in first over of the day as he dismissed Travis Head. Steve Smith then joined Marnus Labuschagne in the middle and the top two ranked Test batsmen in the world added 20 runs before Ashwin sent Smith back. It was a total mayhem after that as Jadeja ripped through the Australian middle and lower-order. The visitors lost four wickets with the team total reading 95, three of them were claimed by Jadeja.

India, in reply, didn't have good start as KL Rahul failed once again in a chase of 115 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma was second to fall at the team score of 39 but the skipper set the tempo with fluent 31 to his name. Pujara and Kohli then pushed India ahead before Kohli fell prey to Murphy. Shreyas Iyer, the next batter, also couldn't make an impact as India lost fourth wicket on the score of 88. Keeper-batsman Srikar Bharat then score 23 at brisk pace and took India over the line. The next test of the series will be played in Indore from March 1st. 

