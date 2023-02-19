Twitter can't keep calm as India decimate Australia in second Test in Delhi

India beat Australia in the second test in Delhi by six wickets and retained the Border-Gavaskar after Australia dramatically collapsed in their second innings. The visitors lost 9 wickets for 52 runs as they folded out for a paltry 113 runs. The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin took all 10 wickets with Jadeja being the chief tormentor as the left-arm spinner claimed career best seven wickets for just 42 runs. In total, Jadeja took 10 wickets in the game including three in the first Australian inning. Cheteshwar Pujara, who's playing his 100th test, befittingly scored the winning runs.

Twitter also went in a frenzy as soon as India won the Test with congratulatory tweets pouring in from all corners of the cricketing world. This win also also means that India are through World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played in June, given that Sri Lanka doesn't win their two-match Test series in New Zealand with a 2-0 margin. In case if Sri Lanka are able to pull the rug under the Kiwis, India would be out of contention, however, one more win in the series will make India independent of Sri Lanka - New Zealand series. Nonetheless, here are some tweets on India's win in Delhi test:

With 2-0 on the board, India has sufficient wins to make it to #WTC2023 final. Only wait is for SL to lose or draw one of its two Tests in NZ.



A 3-0 series win for India means even if SL wins 2-0 in NZ, India will still be in the final vs Australia. #IndvAus #SLvNZ — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 19, 2023 ×

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the Delhi test in grand style and further stamping authority over Australia in Test Cricket. Ashwin is a genius we must cherish more and Jadeja one of the best performers with bat and ball in Test cricket over the last 5 years. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/iKrrmQ7gvy — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023 ×

Many congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy .

Shami brillin the first inn, Ashwin and Jadeja were absolutely brilliant with the ball both innings, and then Axar Parel and Ashwin got India back into the match with a valiant partnership. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/1sRTMyr4jw — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 19, 2023 ×

It's a RaWINdra-AshWIN situation for India 🇮🇳



Great game 🙌🏽🙌🏽 #IndVsAus — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 19, 2023 ×

Earlier, Australia resumed their innings at 61/1 and Ashwin struck in first over of the day as he dismissed Travis Head. Steve Smith then joined Marnus Labuschagne in the middle and the top two ranked Test batsmen in the world added 20 runs before Ashwin sent Smith back. It was a total mayhem after that as Jadeja ripped through the Australian middle and lower-order. The visitors lost four wickets with the team total reading 95, three of them were claimed by Jadeja.