IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: First-inning hero Nathan Lyon expects David Warner to get fit ahead of Indore Test

Hero for Australia on day two of the Delhi Test, Nathan Lyon feels concussed David Warner should be back fit and ready for the third Test in Indore. Earlier on Saturday, it was announced that Warner is out of the remainder of the second Test due to concussion he suffered while batting in the first innings and was subsequently replaced by Matt Renshaw in the XI. Not only this, he also suffered a fractured arm too. Meanwhile, after failing in the first Test, Warner looked in certain discomfort against the Indian seamers especially against Mohammed Siraj who bowled some nasty deliveries onto his helmet and arms.

Having scored 15 in the first innings, Warner fell to Mohammed Shami and remained on the sidelines since. On the other hand, Nathan Lyon, who contributed very little with the bat, scoring 10, returned with a five-wicket haul in the first innings against India.

Speaking to the media after stumps on day two, the veteran spinner said it’s never easy to return from an injury or concussion, but knowing Warner’s stomach for comeback, Lyon is confident of him making it into the side for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, scheduled from 1st to 5th March.

"When you get injured, concussed or a fracture in the arm, it's never going to be pleasant and your spirits daresay go down a little bit," Lyon told reporters. "But Davey is Davey, we love having him around the team. Talking to the medical staff, I think he could potentially play if he rests the next couple of days,” Lyon added.

"We get a decent break in between these test matches. So, if he's recovered well, I wouldn't be surprised if you see him out there again to be honest with you," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Lyon had Indian batters on the mat on day two. Starting with struggling KL Rahul, Lyon picked huge wickets of captain Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and returning Shreyas Iyer. After folding India on 262, one run shy of Australia’s first innings total, the visitors scored 61 for one at stumps, taking a lead of 62.

In Warner’s absence, Travis Head opened alongside Usman Khawaja and scored vital runs in testing conditions.