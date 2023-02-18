India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Pat Cummins pulls blinder to send Axar Patel packing - Watch

It took a sheer piece of brilliance in the field by Australian skipper Pat Cummins to dismiss Indian spinner Axar Patel on day 2 of the second Test in Delhi as the left-arm spinner almost single-handedly denied the visitors a big lead in the first innings. Batting at 74 with nine fours and three maximums already to his name, Axar tried to whack a ball thorough mid-on off Todd Murphy, but only for Cummins to pull a one-handed stunner to dismiss him. Axar was the ninth Indian wicket to fall with the home team trailing by just four runs in the first innings. Have a look at the catch below:

Have to appreciate Pat Cummins Catch pic.twitter.com/KeoYV75IQl — Gorav Sharma (@RohitTheGoat) February 18, 2023 ×

Earlier in the day, India were in soup with seven wicket down for a score of 139 runs in reply to Australia's first innings total of 263. Axar then joined forces with fellow spinner Ravi Ashwin and the duo added 114 runs for the right wicket before Ashwin was caught off Cummins by Renshaw at an individual score of 37. Axar also fell in the next over after hitting Murphy for a six but by then India were just four shy of Australia's first innings total. The southpaw scored 74 runs before going back to the hut, his second fifty in the series. India were finally bowled out for 262 runs and conceded one run lead in the first innings.

India started the day well with openers Rahul and skipper Rohit resuming the innings. The first wicket to fall was Rahul on the team score of 46 and Rohit fell seven runs after. Pujara, who is playing is 100th test, fell for a duck and comeback batter Shreyas Iyer too departed soon as India were left four down at 66.

Jadeja and Kohli then added 61 runs for the fifth wicket before India lost three more wickets for 14 runs to be left at seven down for 139. From Australia, Nathan Lyon took a five-for with Todd Murphy and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann picking two wickets apiece while skipper Pat Cummins picked one wicket. Australia were 61 for the loss of Khawaja at the end of day 2 with a total lead of 62 runs.

