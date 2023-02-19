IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja's 10-for inspires India to 6-wicket win in Delhi, retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

India beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi and took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. 13 wickets fell inside two sessions on day three at the Arun Jaitley stadium as India dismissed Australia on 113 despite them starting the day on 61 for one. The architect behind Australia’s major collapse was none other than the star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who produced another match-winning performance in this Test. While he picked up three wickets in the first innings, Jadeja returned with his career-best figures of seven for 43 in the following outing.

Taking confidence from the final session on day two, Australia looked like making the first session on day three of their own. Jadeja, however, had other plans. After Ravi Ashwin picked two early wickets in opener Travis Head and former Aussie captain Steve Smith, Jaddu, as most fans call him, took the onus on himself to wrap the Aussie innings up.

Starting with the world number one batter Marnus Labuschagne, Jadeja picked up six of the remaining seven wickets right till the end. Other than Peter Handscomb – who got caught in the first slip, Jadeja bowled every other batter, causing trouble with each delivery bowled. His spell saw India fold Australia’s second innings on 113, with India requiring 115 to win the Test and take a lead.

India’s chase got jolted with an early blow in KL Rahul’s wicket, who got out just before lunch on day three. Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara then got off by hitting boundaries. Meanwhile, after a misunderstanding in the middle, Rohit got run-out 31 off 20 balls. Pujara and Virat Kohli then steadied the ship before Kohli also departed by Todd Murphy on 20. Iyer followed him soon after getting out to Nathan Lyon, caught deep at the boundary for 12.

KS Bharat came in and scored some lovely drives, while Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test, scored the wining runs as India chased down 115 with six wickets in hand and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the third time.