Turkey-Syria earthquake: Qatar sends 10,000 World Cup mobile homes to affected areas

Qatar is sending over 10,000 mobile homes it had constructed for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to the earthquake-hit areas of Turkey and Syria.

The Qatari Fund for Development - a government body overseeing foreign aid and international development has already dispatched the first batch of mobile homes to the affected areas.

"The plans of the 2022 World Cup always intended for such temporary accommodations to be donated. However in view of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have taken the decision to ship our cabins and caravans to the region, providing much-needed and immediate support to the people of Turkey and Syria," a Qatari official was quoted as saying by BBC.

The mobile homes were set up near the fan parks across Qatar during the duration of the World Cup last year. Tourists coming to support their teams were accommodated in these homes as hotels were overbooked in advance.

Apart from building mobile homes, Qatar also built Stadium 974 - an entirely removable stadium that can be dismantled after it has served its purposes.

Despite spending over $220 billion on organising the World Cup, Qatar received widespread plaudits for taking an environment-friendly approach to its infrastructure projects.

شاهد|| إرسال الدفعة الأولى من البيوت المتنقلة لإيواء المتضررين من زلزال تركيا و سوريا و دعم سبل عيشهم



What has happened in Turkey?

Over 40,000 have been confirmed dead, while millions have been left homeless since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the two countries. Rescue operations have been ongoing but such is the scale of devastation that there is a stark crunch for resources.

Around 6,000 buildings collapsed in the Gaziantep area - the quake's epicenter alone. According to the state media, police have detained over 130 contractors for not following the building codes, leading to the death of thousands.

Mobile homes are expected to provide the much-required relief to those on the ground and the rescue teams working round the clock. Apart from the houses, Qatar has already sent 100 tonnes in aid while more than 150 aid workers are on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)