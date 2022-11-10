IN PICS | Inside Qatar's FIFA World Cup fan villages

Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 06:49 PM(IST)

Qatar unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated place near its international airports on Wednesday. It will provide an offering for housing toward the lower end of what’s available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting. With just 11 days remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the hosts are yet to complete the construction of the fan zones. While fan villages in Doha cost over ₹16000 for a night, the posh and lavish hotel suits amount to ₹2,135,090 per night. Fans are most likely to choose the fan village spots where they will be made to stay in cabins. 

Here are some inside images of Qatar's FIFA World Cup fan villages: 

Brightly coloured cabins at the Al-Emadi fan village in Doha

The brightly colored cabins with thin walls are designed to hold one or two people with twin beds, a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet and a shower inside. Each will go for around $200 a night, and some 60% of the cabins are already booked for the tournament, said Omar al-Jaber, the head of accommodation at Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the tournament.

(Photograph:AFP)

Dining hall at the Al-Emadi fan village in Doha

An employee prepares a dining hall at the Al-Emadi fan village in Doha on November 9, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. Al-Jaber said, “Most of the fans they prefer if it’s not a hotel, they prefer the apartment and villa", though, those wanting budget accommodation will come to this site, he added. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Interior of a cabin at Al-Emadi fan village in Doha

The cabins can accommodate 2 people each with two single beds. There are also multiple options available other than cabins for fans to rent, ranging from hotels, cruise ship rooms, traditional dhow sailing vessels and tents, the fan village, porta cabins and caravans. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Common Area at the Al-Emadi fan village in Doha

The common areas are filled with large bean-bag style with a large screen present at the site for fans to watch matches. The walkways outside the common area and the cabins are covered with artificial green grass with competing nations’ flags flapping in the strong desert wind. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Artificial football ground at the Al-Emadi fan village in Doha

The village also has an artificial green-grass covered football ground for the fans to keep them entertained. In case bad weather like sandstorms or rain make tents or fan villages uninhabitable, organisers have also arranged "backup rooms", especially for people who opted to stay in an open-space area like a fan village, said Al-Jaber. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

