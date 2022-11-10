IN PICS | Inside Qatar's FIFA World Cup fan villages

Qatar unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated place near its international airports on Wednesday. It will provide an offering for housing toward the lower end of what’s available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting. With just 11 days remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the hosts are yet to complete the construction of the fan zones. While fan villages in Doha cost over ₹16000 for a night, the posh and lavish hotel suits amount to ₹2,135,090 per night. Fans are most likely to choose the fan village spots where they will be made to stay in cabins.

Here are some inside images of Qatar's FIFA World Cup fan villages: