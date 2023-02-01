'Truly grateful on this day': NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and is considered one of the game's all-time greats, said on Wednesday that he was retiring, a year after he made the same announcement only to change his mind weeks later.

"I am retiring for good," Brady said in a 53-second video message that he posted on Twitter. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The 45-year-old Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before relocating to Florida and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in 2021. He retired for a short time after last season but reversed course and led Tampa Bay to the playoffs again in the current season before the team was eliminated.