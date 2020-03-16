Tottenham's star defender Jan Vertonghen's family burgled at knifepoint

Tottenham Hotspurs defender Jan Vertonghen's family was held at knifepoint in a burglary when the player was away with the club to play in the round of 16 fixture of the Champions League.

According to the British Police, four men broke into the Premier League star's London residence wearing balaclavas and holding knives while Vertoghen's wife and two children were at home.

The Belgian player was out in Germany to play a second leg fixture against RB Leipzig when the burglary took place. Vertonghen's wife and kids were left unharmed but they were said to be traumatised after the incident.

Spurs crashed out of the Champions League after facing a humiliating defeat (3-0) against the underdogs and Jan was a spectator as he was unused as a substitute.

Many Premier League players have faced burglaries of a similar kind. Earlier this season, Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by armed riders while driving through north London. Two men were arrested and charged after a CCTV video made rounds on social media. The place where the incident took is very close to Jan's residence.

Last summer, former Tottenham Hotspurs and Liverpool star Ronny Rosenthal was attacked and punched in the face by robbers who held a knife in his north London property and in December, last year, Crystal Palace defender, Mamadou Sakho, faced a burglary in the house he rents in south London. Sakho and his family were out of town when the burglary took place.