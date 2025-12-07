/Tom Hicks, former Liverpool FC co-owner, passes away at 79

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
By AFP
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 18:59 IST
Tom Hicks Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Hicks acquired a 50 percent stake in Liverpool FC in 2007, although his co-ownership was marked by turbulence that ultimately led to the club's sale.

Texas billionaire Tom Hicks, who owned an English Premier League football club and two Dallas-based professional sports teams, has died aged 79, his company said. Hicks died peacefully surrounded by family in Dallas on Saturday, according to a statement released by Hicks Holdings LLC. A passionate sports fan, the 79-year-old philanthropist owned the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars from 1995 to 2011, earning the club titles that included the 1999 Stanley Cup Championship.

He also owned baseball's Texas Rangers from 1998 to 2010, leading them to a World Series appearance.

Hicks acquired a 50 percent stake in Liverpool FC in 2007, although his co-ownership was marked by turbulence that ultimately led to the club's sale.

Jerry Jones, the owner, president and general manager of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, called Hicks a "champion of sports."

"Tom was a close friend and a great partner. He dreamed big and watching him bring the Stanley Cup here to Dallas was something that I will always cherish," Jones said in the statement.

"Fans could feel the heartbeat of our teams and our community together... We shared a lot of miles together, and I'll miss him greatly. My heart goes out to his family."

Hicks is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cinda Cree Hicks, six children and 14 grandchildren.

His family members said in a statement that, of all Hicks's achievements, his "most cherished title was 'Dad'."

"No matter the trials and tribulations he faced in life, he was constant in his generosity and love for his family," they said.

