Tom Brady ends retirement, says he will play for NFL's Tampa next season

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, abruptly ended his temporary retirement on Sunday, announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season just six weeks after hanging up his cleats.

"These past two months, I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now, "Brady wrote in a message posted on his social media accounts Sunday.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa," Brady said, adding he has "unfinished business."

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last month after leading his team to the playoffs, where they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl winner, Los Angeles Rams.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady had said in his retirement statement.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady's initial retirement announcement came on the same day that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit alleging race discrimination in the league's hiring practises against the league and three franchises.

Brady's latest announcement comes after the seven-time Super Bowl champion watched Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur F.C. on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)