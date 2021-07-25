Tokyo Olympics: Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu's special Olympic earrings stole the show

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made history as she secured the silver medal in the women's 49 kg rivalry. This is India's first medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai Chanu lifted 87 kg in the grab and then guaranteed herself of the silver by lifting 115 kg in clean and jerk.

Yet, aside from her preeminent strength which was at show, Chanu's earrings the five Olympics rings were in concentrate as well.

Presently, Mirabai Chanu has become just the second Indian woman weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Karnam Malleswari had won a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu became the fifth Indian female athlete to have won an individual Olympic award. Prior to her, Malleswari, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Sakshi Malik have accomplished the feat.

"I saw the earrings on TV, I gave them to her in 2016 before the Rio Olympics. I have made it for her from the gold pieces and savings I have so that it brings luck and success," said Leima (Mirabai Chanu's mother) to PTI.

"I was in tears seeing it and also during the moment, she won the medal. Her father was also in tears. Tears of joy. All her hard work has led to the success."

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by securing a silver medal in the 49kg class to open the nation's account on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a sum of 202kg (87kg+115kg). With this, she exorcized the apparitions of the 2016 Games where she had neglected to log a solitary lift.