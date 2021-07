Tokyo Olympics 2020: Top 7 teenagers from India set to shine in the greatest extravaganza

The Indian adolescents who made a beeline for the Tokyo Olympics this year have additionally been former and are current title holders in different sports. From Badminton to Shooting, we take a look at Top 7 competitors under the age of 20 who will go to the Olympics this year and are set to flourish.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Salima Tete - Hockey

Salima Tete made her first strides in hockey on a dusty ground spotted with stones in Jharkhand.

Indian women's hockey team defender Salima Tete has been extremely resolved to be a steady entertainer for the national side in the following not many years.

Salima, who was essential for India's victorious mission at the FIH Women's Series Finals and Olympic Qualifiers, added that 2019 was unquestionably the main year of her vocation.

Former vice-captain of the Under 18 group that won the Bronze at the Asian Cup in 2018, Salima Tete as of now has an abundance of involvement with both playing and driving succesful teams. She was the skipper of the Junior Women's hockey group that won silver at the Youth Olympics in 2019. Since then, she has been a steady component in the senior group and the 19-year-old was properly chosen as an essential part to play at the Olympics.

(Photograph:Twitter)