Tokyo Olympics: Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi trounces Tunisia's Ben Azizi on debut

Fencing is one of the games that has been a part of each edition of the Olympic Games and on Monday in Tokyo, Bhavani Devi became the first Indian to participate in it.

Bhavani Devi, turned into the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics, and she began Day Three of the Tokyo Games for India.

In her white-saber and wire-coincided mask, she entered India's sporting annals for getting this far.

Her FIE rank is 42 and she is seeded 29 at the Games out of 36 rivals in her category.

It was a relentless attack by Bhavani Devi ever since the bout started. Eventually, she managed to score the first 15 points and won the bout.

Bhavani Devi gave herself a phenomenal beginning. The Indian was on the attack from the word go and never allowed her Tunisian rival any opportunity to get it together in the clash.

At the halfway stage, Bhavani earned herself an 8-0 lead.

She figured out how to score the 15 points and advanced to the following round.

In her next round, Bhavani Devi will be facing Manon Brunet. In this competition, Brunet is the fourth seed while Bhavani is 29th.