Tokyo 2020 Olympic games: Here's how and where you can watch the live games and opening ceremony

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kickstarted on July 23 morning, the threat of coronavirus has still not faded away. With the aim of being safe in the pandemic, International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to conduct the games without fans in stadiums this year.

With the opening ceremony a few hours away, here are some of the most popular questions answered for all Olympic Games fans.

Venue

This year, the host of the Olympic Games is Tokyo, Japan. Starting from July 23, the Summer Olympics will continue till August 08.

Live updates

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will not be live broadcasted on every channel. However, WION is bringing live updates to you for all the major games this year. Follow live updates on WION’s website through this link: https://www.wionews.com/sports/tokyo-olympics-2020-day-1-live-updates-youngest-archer-at-games-seeds-top-in-mens-event-399834

In addition to this, SonyLiv app and website will also be streaming live updates for this year’s Olympics.

Sony Sports Network is the only media house that has earned the exclusive rights to broadcast all Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this year in India. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will be broadcasting with English live commentary, while Sony TEN 3 will cater to the Hindi-speaking audience.

Also read | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: A guide of main events schedule and timings

Starting time

While the seeding events started taking place from 05:30 am IST, the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 will begin from 04:30 pm IST on July 23. This year, the opening ceremony will be hosted in the Japan National Stadium.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the guestlist for the opening ceremony has been very limited.