Tiger Woods leads PGA Tour's fightback against breakaway LIV Golf Series

"I just don't understand it," golf legend Tiger Woods had said on the format of the breakaway LIV Golf Series while tearing into the players who turned their back on the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed rival league. Woods has since been quite vocal on why he is completely against the idea of nurturing a breakaway league while reaffirming his commitment to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf is funded by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. The breakaway league claims it has huge ambitions and the major objective remains to improve professional golf. However, it has been widely criticised by several professional golfers and human rights groups who are opposed to Saudi Arabia's history of oppression and violence.

Woods, one of the icons of the game, seems to have assumed a leadership role in leading PGA Tour's fight against LIV Golf Series. Woods had recently attended a meeting with some of the top golfers from the PGA Tour to discuss the strategy to combat the threat of the breakaway series.

Woods jetted off from his home in Florida last week to Philadelphia where he along with Rickie Fowler met the big names of the PGA Tour, including the likes of Justin Thomas, Rory Mcilroy and others. Details of the meeting have since surfaced and Woods' efforts in saving the PGA Tour's grace in the wake of the huge battle have impressed many, who believe the American legend has gained the status of the Tour's virtual commissioner.

Also Read: Ronaldo brutally ignores Jammie Carragher ahead of Liverpool clash, video goes viral - WATCH

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and other administrators were not part of the meeting which was reportedly a hush-hush affair. Woods met with at least 15 players during the meeting and the option of a tour within a tour with 18 not-cut tournaments featuring top 60 players with a no-cut format was discussed.

The idea of sitting at the table with LIV Golf was also reportedly debated during the meeting along with the proposal of a shake-up of the PGA Tour's financial model. There have been suggestions to rescind the Tour's non-profit model which can bring in significant investments allowing them to compete with the riches of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Also Read: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt files for trademark to protect his iconic victory pose

Tiger Woods rejected a big money offer from LIV Golf to support PGA Tour:

15-time major winner Woods was offered around 700-800 million dollars by the Saudi-backed LIV League but the golf legend rejected any advances to remain committed to the PGA Tour. Former professional golfer and the LIV Golf commissioner, Greg Norman had confirmed Woods was presented with an exorbitant offer but he denied it.

Despite Woods' leadership and influence, PGA Tour has already lost some of its big names as the golfers found it difficult to resist the riches of the rival Saudi-backed league. Woods, however, remains focused on ensuring those who haven't yet committed to the LIV Golf League are not in two minds about continuing with the PGA Tour.