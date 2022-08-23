Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt files for trademark to protect his iconic victory pose

Track legend Usain Bolt has moved to trademark his signature victory pose in the US. The legendary sprinter, who is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, is reportedly looking to start a new clothing and accessories brand under the iconic logo. Bolt wants to protect the logo showcasing his signature victory pose and has already submitted an application for the same.

Bolt, who won several laurels throughout his legendary career, made his victory pose popular by pulling it off after his exploits on the track. The retired Jamaican sprinter used to celebrate by leaning back and gesturing toward the sky, also known as two-hand lightning slaute.

He is the fastest man in history and continues to hold the world records for 100m and 200m sprints. He had set a 100m word record by covering the distance in just 9.58 seconds in 2009 and has held the record ever since. Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and also holds the record for winning 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt applied for the trademark of his signature victory pose at the US Patent and Trademark Office on Aug 17. The trademark for the logo has been filed in connection with its usage on products including shoes, sunglasses, jewellery and purses among others.

Prominent athletes use the trademark to protect their rights and ensure their name and likeliness are not misused by brands. Basketball legend Michael Jordan, whose famous 'Jumpman' logo features on Nike's Air Jordan wing, is a perfect example of how athletes can make profitable and sustainable brands using their names and iconic poses.

Bolt, the fastest man on the earth, had first made his victory pose famous after his exploits at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where he won gold medals in both 100m and 200m. As per a Washington-based trademark lawyer, Boult's logo can be licensed or used by the Jamaican legend himself for his own brand.

“The list is relatively extensive. The logo could be licensed or he could make those products himself," Josh Gerben, a Washington-based trademark lawyer, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.