THROWBACK: When Kohli slammed reporter who questioned Rohit's spot after India's T20 WC loss to Pak

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns with each other in the main draw of the T20 World Cup, which commences on October 22. The Asian giants will square off on October 23 (Sunday) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. The clash is expected to go down to the wire especially after both sides produced two thrilling contests in the Asia Cup 2022 edition.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan were placed in the same group as well (i.e. Pool B). Both sides played each other in their respective opening games in the Super 12 round, where Babar Azam-led Men in Green produced a clinical performance to thrash India by ten wickets. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's 3 for 31 and Haris Rauf's two-fer to restrict Virat Kohli-led India to 151 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out) and skipper Babar (68 not out) stitched a memorable 152-run first-wicket stand as the one-time winners chased down the total with ten wickets and 13 balls to spare, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

After the match, skipper Virat was left baffled by a question from a reporter, who suggested him to have played Ishan Kishan for Rohit Sharma. Ishan had a good run in the warm-up encounter, versus England (scoring a 46-ball 70), but there was no question on Rohit's spot whatsoever. Hence, Kohli was left speechless for a while before he reacted calmly.

ALSO READ | From Shikhar Dhawan to Jasprit Bumrah: Star players who are not part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Question: Regarding the selection of the team, many people were talking. Ishan Kishan played pretty well in the warm-up match. Do you think that it's a mistake if Ishan Kishan, could play and he could do better than Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli: That's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 international? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game we played? Unbelievable (laughs). Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," he added.

Rohit was dismissed by Shaheen for a golden duck in the India-Pakistan encounter in the 2021 T20 WC. India went onto lose to New Zealand in their next game, where Ishan was roped in and played as an opener with Rohit at No. 3, before winning their last three encounters. Eventually, India bowed out of the showpiece event in the Super 12 round.

This time around, Rohit-led India will enter the T20 WC 2022 edition as the No. 1 ranked side and are expected to reach the semi-finals.