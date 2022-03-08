THROWBACK: When Dravid proved Arun Lal's prediction wrong by hitting a huge six in Indo-Pak Test - WATCH

Rahul Dravid, the current Indian team head coach, remains a big name in world cricket. The former Indian captain's international career spanned from 1996-2012. During his illustrious 16-year-long career at the highest level, Dravid amassed 13,288 Test and 10,889 ODI runs and was known for his risk-free and orthodox style of batting.

During the second and penultimate Test between India and Pakistan, when Inzamam-ul-Haq & Co. toured India in early 2005, Dravid proved former cricketer Arun Lal's prediction wrong in a hilarious manner. When Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar were batting in the middle, with India well-placed at 261-2 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on-air commentators Ramiz Raja and Lal were discussing how Dravid can go about his business in the middle, during spinner Danish Kaneria's over.

Ramiz suggested that Dravid can target going over the mid-off region -- as the fielder was well inside the inner circle -- with no protection in the deep. To this, Arun replied by saying that 'The Wall' is known to play orthodox shots and, hence, won't fancy for a glory shot. On the very next delivery, Dravid smacked a huge six, off Kaneria, in the long-on region to prove Arun's prediction wrong and also troll him, unintentionally, in a hilarious manner. The Indian commentator also laughed at the sudden turn of events. Here's the video of Dravid's unexpected six:

ALSO READ | From top earners to players with big pay cuts: BCCI's new central contracts list for 2021-22

ALSO READ | If Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah don't play...: Ex-opener on Dravid & Co. fielding 2 different playing XIs in Tests

At present, the Indian team head coach Dravid is involved in the Sri Lanka home Test series. Rohit Sharma-led India won the first Test convincingly, without dropping much sweat, to go 1-0 up courtesy an innings and 222 run-win in Mohali. The second and final Test will get underway on March 12, i.e. a day-night affair, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.