Thomas Tuchel was left 'totally shocked', pleaded not to be sacked in brutal phone call with Chelsea owners

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel as the manager of the club on Wednesday following their shock 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. It was an abysmal performance from Chelsea, who have not had the best of starts to the season and are currently sitting at the sixth spot on the Premier League table with three wins in six matches so far.

Tuchel reportedly was left shocked after he was told about his sacking on a brutal phone call with Chelsea owners on Wednesday. The German manager pleaded not to be sacked and wanted a second chance to improve the results at the club but was not spared by the club's hierarchy, who felt it was time for him to leave.

As per a report in The Sun, Tuchel turned up at Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Wednesday to give the players a dressing down following their poor show in the game against Zagreb last night. However, he was in for a surprise as the German was greeted by none and was asked to attend a conference call with the club hierarchy.

As per the report, the call lasted ten minutes, during which Tuchel was informed his services were no more required at the club. The German manager pleaded no to being sacked and asked for a second chance to spark a turnaround at the club. However, the decision to sack him had already been made and there was no going back for the Chelsea owners.

Tuchel was left 'totally shocked' by the decision as he collected his belongings and bid his final goodbyes to the staff at the training complex before leaving. Chelsea then went on to announce the club have parted ways with the manager, who led them to a memorable Champions League triumph in 2020-21.

As per the latest reports, Chelsea have already drawn a shortlist of managers they are targeting to replace Tuchel as the new boos at the London club. Brighton's Graham Potter is the leading contender having impressed many with his tactical genius over the last couple of years.

However, Potter is not the only name on Chelsea's shortlist as they have also been linked with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers among others to take over as the new boss at Stamford Bridge.