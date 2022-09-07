Thomas Tuchel sacked: A look at top five contenders to replace him as new Chelsea manager

Having axed Thomas Tuchel with immediate effect, the Blues are seemingly on the lookout for fresh talent to assume the German's position at the helm of the club to take care of their footballing operations.

The fresh-faced ownership of the club dubbed Tuchel as unable to take the vision that they had for the club forward effectively, prompting their decision to end their relationship with the German:

Graham Potter

Graham Potter's stock In the Premier League has grown exponentially after he led Brighton & Hove Albion's charge in top-flight football for three years, helping the team reach new heights.

Considering how the club enjoyed a jaw-dropping start to the season, Potter is being rated as a 'Big-six' manager in the making, eagerly awaiting an opportunity to prove his worth in the realm of English football.

Should the Blues decide to place their trust in the Englishman, it will most certainly prove to be the biggest test of his career as he has not really been a part of an elite team environment, as a player or a manager.

ALSO READ: Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel in the immediate aftermath of Champions League loss against Dinamo Zagreb

Mauricio Pochettino

A tryst between Chelsea and Pochettino is no new occurrence. He was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge around the time Frank Lampard had found himself in deep waters at Chelsea towards the end of 2020.

He was subsequently swooped up by Paris Saint-Germain, where he acquired some silverware before getting the sack. It is interesting to note that winning domestic titles with a team like PSG is much more straightforward that achieving the same feat with a Premier League club.

However, fans can rest assured that his time at London will undoubtedly be successful considering the treasure trove of experience he has with leading Tottenham Hotspur.

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is one of the front runners for the role of gaffer at Chelsea and his experience at Leicester City will only work to bolster his chances of bagging the role. Although his stint at Leicester City has been marred with a lack of investment and capital, that is something he won't have to worry about at Chelsea.

This is not the first time Rodgers has been linked to a move to Stamford Bridge. Furthermore, the North Irishman was previously appointed as their youth team manager in 2004 and subsequently went on to become the reserve team manager after being recruited by Jose Mourinho.

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is a battle-tested manager, who has proved his mettle with the way he revamped operations with Leeds United. Whether he can replicate the success that he enjoyed at Elland Road with Chelsea is something that remains to be seen.

Leading an elite club comes with a myriad of responsibilities that exact a heavy toll on the ones who are entrusted with the gargantuan task. Whether Bielsa would be open to taking up such a taxing role at the advanced age of 67 is something that remains shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

ALSO READ: Judge orders retrial of former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs on domestic violence charges

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has found himself on the sidelines ever since he parted ways with Spanish giants Real Madrid back in 2021. However, it is not for lack of demand as he has been linked to almost every club that has found itself missing a manager ever since.

Keeping the expanse of his trophy cabinet in mind, it is no surprise that Chelsea have also joined the race to acquire the services of the legendary French national. However, it seems like Zidane would much rather prefer to wait out the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup to see whether a managerial position opens up on the French national team.

Notably, though, Chelsea have the financial backing to make an offer to Zidane that may just be too sweet for the Frenchman to pass up on.