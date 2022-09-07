Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel in the immediate aftermath of Champions League loss against Dinamo Zagreb

Although the Premier League season is currently in its early stages, fans and pundits have been handed a shocking update with respect to Chelsea FC. The baby-faced ownership of the club has decided to cut Thomas Tuchel's future at Stamford Bridge short by parting ways with the German with immediate effect.

Tuchel had been at the helm of the club for a matter of a year and a half, laying claim to the UEFA Champions League title in his first season on the job. Reports suggest that the highly-decorated manager was informed of the decision on a day before it was made public. Anthony Barry is reported to temporarily lead the team.

ALSO READ: Nick Kyrgios handed shock upset by Karen Khachanov at the cusp of US Open semi-finals

Rumours floating around London at the moment suggest that Tuchel would have had to face the axe regardless of the result against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League as the new owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital did not believe Tuchel was the best man for the job.

Although Chelsea's latest loss against Zagreb may not have been the catalyst behind his dismissal, it is essential to note that it underlined the recent struggles that the club have faced under Tuchel's leadership.

Chelsea have suffered two losses over the course of their first six games in the Premier League. It is essential to note that Chelsea have been one of the biggest spenders in the league, parting ways with nearly $300 million to acquire some of the biggest names in the circuit.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe shines as PSG beat Juventus 2-1 to get off to a winning start in Champions League

The club also released a statement, offering fans some insight into their decision. "As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made," read the statement published by the club.