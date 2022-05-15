'This really hurts': Adam Gilchrist, Harbhajan Singh & others pay tribute as Andrew Symonds passes away

The news of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds' tragic demise left the entire cricket fraternity in shock. Symonds passed away aged 46 on Saturday (May 14) following an unfortunate car crash in Queensland, Australia. One of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game, Symonds was part of Australia's two World Cup-winning squads.

The car crash took place in Hervy Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night. As per the Queensland Police, Symonds' car got off the road and rolled. The former Australian cricketer sustained grave injuries and succumbed. The emergency services in Australia had tried to revive him but their efforts went in vain as he breathed his last on Saturday.

One of the finest all-rounders in the modern era, Symonds was known for his aggressive batting and handy bowling. He played an instrumental role in Australia's incredible success under former captain Ricky Ponting and was a vital cog in the team for a number of years.

Symonds' former Australian teammates and cricketers across the globe have been left shattered by the news of his tragic demise. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the former Australian cricketer. The likes of former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist, Michael Bevan and Jason Gillespie paid tribute to Symonds.

Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero.



Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent.



Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy. — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate. #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul #RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was involved in the infamous Monkeygate scandal with Symonds during India's tour of Australia in 2008. also took to Twitter to express his condoleneces. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also paid tribute to the former cricketer.

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Symonds made his debut for Australia in November 1998 but it took him time to cement his spot in the side across formats. The hard-hitting all-rounder went on to play 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in his illustrious international career amassing 1462, 5088 and 337 runs across the three formats respectively.