Andrew Symonds, former Australian cricket all-rounder, dies in car crash

Andrew Symonds, former Australian Cricket all-rounder has dies in a car accident in Queensland. News of his death has been confirmed by Cricket Australia. Andrew Symonds was 46. Symonds was part of two World Cup winning squads of Australia.

According to the police, the fatal accident took place in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.

Andrew Symonds was member of Australian teams that won Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007. He made appearance in 198 one-day internationals other than 26 tests from 2004 to 2008

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best," said Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson in a statement.

"Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia`s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland`s rich cricket history.

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.

"On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew`s family, team-mates, and friends."

Australian crikcet has recently lost two of its all-time greats, Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. Both of them died in March. Andrew Symonds' death has been another blow.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11 p.m. the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," the police statement said.

"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

"The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating."

(With inputs from agencies)

