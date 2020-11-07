'They start off as favourites': Wasim Akram picks a winner in India-Australia Test series

Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has picked a team who could win in the upcoming India-Australia Test series that will be played from December to January.

While speaking to a YouTube channel Cricket Baaz, he said: "I think Australia’s fast bowling is the best in the world. They have Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and other top-class bowlers. It will be a close contest but I would say Australia start off as favourites."

However, Akmal also said that Indians have a competitive bowling line up.

"Mohammad Shami, Bumrah, [Navdeep] Saini and others are good," he said.

"Their body language shows they believe in themselves and the hard work they are putting in. I would say ‘Indian players thode badmash ho gaye hai’, (Indian players have become a little mischievous)," he said.

According to Akram, Smith and Warner will bolster Australia's batting unit but the pitches and conditions will be a deciding factor. "When the Kookaburra ball gets old you have to think about how to keep runs down as the wickets are tough to come by," he said.