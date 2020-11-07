'They start off as favourites': Wasim Akram picks a winner in India-Australia Test series

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Nov 07, 2020, 03.03 PM(IST)

Wasim Akram Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

However, Akmal also said that Indians have a competitive bowling line up. 

Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has picked a team who could win in the upcoming India-Australia Test series that will be played from December to January. 

Also read: 'Would’ve preferred facing Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath instead of Bumrah': Brian Lara

While speaking to a YouTube channel Cricket Baaz, he said: "I think Australia’s fast bowling is the best in the world. They have Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and other top-class bowlers. It will be a close contest but I would say Australia start off as favourites."

However, Akmal also said that Indians have a competitive bowling line up. 

"Mohammad Shami, Bumrah, [Navdeep] Saini and others are good," he said.

He went on to say that the Indian squad has been high on self-confidence. "Mohammad Shami, Bumrah, [Navdeep] Saini and others are good," he said.

Also read: 'Eight years is long time': Gautam Gambhir wants RCB to remove Virat Kohli as skipper

"Their body language shows they believe in themselves and the hard work they are putting in. I would say ‘Indian players thode badmash ho gaye hai’, (Indian players have become a little mischievous)," he said.

According to Akram, Smith and Warner will bolster Australia's batting unit but the pitches and conditions will be a deciding factor. "When the Kookaburra ball gets old you have to think about how to keep runs down as the wickets are tough to come by," he said.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 07, 2020 | 1st T20I LIVE
Zimbabwe in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020
PAK
 VS
ZIM
49/2
(6.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Nov 06, 2020 | Eliminator
Indian Premier League, 2020
SRH
(19.4 ov) 132/4
VS
RCB
131/7 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 05, 2020 | Qualifier 1
Indian Premier League, 2020
MI
(20.0 ov) 200/5
VS
DC
143/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App