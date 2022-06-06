'They shouldn't take risk' - Shastri explains why Hardik Pandya should stick to shortest format till T20WC

Hardik Pandya impressed one and all with his all-round abilities and captaincy in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 edition, leading the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden championship. With Hardik's stunning comeback at the competitive level, the 28-year-old is set to also return for Team India in their forthcoming home T20Is versus South Africa, starting on June 09.

Hardik's fitness and all-round abilities were keenly observed by many during IPL 15. The 15th season was Hardik's return to competitive cricket after a long time, having been on a break following the 2021 T20 World Cup due to fitness concerns. While he did bowl at regular intervals, picking eight wickets, and amassed 487 runs for Gujarat, many feel he is now ready to make a comeback in the white-ball formats and slowly reappear in the red-ball side. However, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri wants Hardik to only stick to T20Is till this year's World Cup, set to be held in Australia later this year.

"He will walk back into that squad for me either as a batter or as an all-rounder. I don't think he is that badly injured where he cannot bowl you two overs. He has had ample rest and he will continue to have ample rest because that's the only format he should play going into the World Cup. They shouldn't take the risk of making him play ODI cricket," said Shastri in Star Sports' show Game Plan.

Shastri further asserted how a fully fit Hardik is an asset for Team India, as he has the capability of doing two players' jobs.

"Massive, he does the job for two players. A Hardik Pandya playing just as a batter would mean he has to bat in the top four or five, but Hardik Pandya playing as an all-rounder means he can bat at five, six, or four and still bowl those two-three overs for you," said the ex-India coach.

In the last few years, Hardik hasn't bowled a lot -- in the IPL or for India -- due to back concerns. However, he bowled at regular intervals in IPL 15 and also clocked the 140kph mark in the first few matches.

Hardik is preparing hard for India's upcoming five-match T20Is versus Temba Bavuma-led South Africa. The Indian team will be led by KL Rahul in regular captain Rohit Sharma's absence, who has been rested along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

India's T20I squad for South Africa series - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik