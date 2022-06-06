When we need them to score runs, they get out: Kapil Dev on India's top order's T20 batting approach

Team India already have one eye on the forthcoming T20 World Cup, set to be held in Australia later this year, after their disastrous run in the last year's edition. Ahead of the showpiece event, former Indian captain, Kapil Dev slammed India's top order's T20 batting approach and asked them to strike at a higher rate.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil feels that Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have the potential to go at a strike rate of 150-160, however, they restrict themselves and often get out while accelerating at the latter half of the innings, putting pressure on the rest of the batters. Kapil also went on to add that if they can't change their approach in a fast-moving game, they should be replaced by fresh faces.

"They have a big reputation and there's huge pressure on them, which shouldn't be the case. You have to play fearless cricket. All of these are players who can hit at a strike rate of 150-160. Whenever we need them to score runs, they all get out. When it is time to take off (in the innings), they are out. And that adds to pressure. Either you play an anchor or you play striker,” said Kapil on the Youtube channel Uncut.