Need a wicketkeeper who will play Dhoni’s role: Shastri on how Karthik can cement his place in Indian team

Dinesh Karthik was phenomenal as a finisher for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The veteran batter, who hasn't played much competitive cricket in the lead up to IPL 2022, shone with the willow and stood up for his team to bail them under pressure while batting in the lower-middle order. Karthik also managed to earn a call up in the Indian team with his sensational performances for RCB.

The 36-year-old wicket-keeper batter enjoyed a stunning season for RCB amassing 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55 and a stunning strike rate of 183.33. Karthik will be making his comeback to the Indian team after a gap of three years as he last played for the Men in Blue in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

He was dropped from the side following the conclusion of the World Cup and was not able to make his comeback into the national side. However, his splendid touch in IPL 2022 forced the selectors to recall him in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa at home.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently spoke about Karthik's return to the Indian team and explained how the veteran wicket-keeper batter can cement his spot in the side. Shastri believes India needs someone like MS Dhoni, who can finish games for the team in the lower middle-order.

“This is his opportunity. If and when he gets an opportunity in these games, he has to do it with India colours on. We know he has got the experience, so this becomes extremely vital,” Shastri said on Star Sports.

“You have to see from the team’s point of view, what are they looking for? Do they want a keeper who will bat at the top of the order or do they want a keeper who will be the finisher? I will go for the latter. You need a keeper who will do MS Dhoni’s role, let’s put it that way.

“There is already Rishabh Pant who can bat in the top four or five in T20 cricket, but you want someone who can keep and finish a game because there aren’t too many finishers now with MS (Dhoni) having quit. So, I think that’s where his chances are very very good,” the former India head coach added.

India will take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting on Thursday (June 09). The opener will be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. In the absence of both captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul will be leading the side.