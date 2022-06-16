There'll be bounce for his kind of bowler in AUS: Manjrekar feels star spinner needed in India's T20 WC squad

Kuldeep Yadav has had a tough ride in international cricket since the 2019 ODI World Cup. Following his IPL 2022 blitz, where he ended as the fifth-highest wicket while representing the Delhi Capitals (DC), the wrist-spinner is now in the scheme of things for Team India ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, set to be held in Australia.

Former Indian batter-turned-expert Sanjay Manjrekar has recently called for Kuldeep's inclusion in the Indian team ahead of the showpiece event Down Under. Manjrekar feels the pitches in Australia will assist a spinner like Kuldeep and won't be to the liking of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Speaking on Sports 18, Manjrekar was asked how Chahal, who was the Player-of-the-Match in the third T20I between India and South Africa on Tuesday (June 14), fits in the Men in Blue's plans going ahead. To this, the 56-year-old said, "He will be tested on those pitches in Australia. The pitches won't be the ones that Chahal relishes and that's why I believe Kuldeep Yadav has got to be a part of the squad. There will be bounce for his kind of bowler."

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal reveals technical changes he made for better returns after India's 3rd T20I win vs SA

"The other thing is in a World Cup you play a different team every game, so there will come teams who will not be so good against the kind of deception that a Kuldeep Yadav has," Manjrekar further pointed out.

So far, Kuldeep has played 24 T20Is for India. In Australia, the 27-year-old spinner has played three T20Is, claiming four scalps at an economy of 5.50. He was part of India's ongoing home T20Is versus the Proteas before an injury ruled him out of action.