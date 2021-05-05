There will be 'huge effort' to complete postponed IPL 2021, says KKR analyst Nathan Leamon

Kolkata Knight Riders and England team analyst Nathan Leamon has said that there will be a “huge effort” to complete the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The lucrative T20 tournament was halted on Tuesday after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged among the eight teams.

A number of players and a couple of staff tested positive in the IPL bio-secure bubble and the BCCI decided to pause the tournament for the safety and welfare of everyone involved in the tournament.

The IPL 2021 was scheduled to conclude on May 30 but the BCCI is now working to find another window later in the year.

"There are a lot of livelihoods here that rely on it, and they don't want to put those at risk," said Leamon in the Test Match Special podcast.

ALSO READ: 'He is a world-class player and he can walk into any team': Tabraiz Shamsi on AB de Villiers possible international return

"It's just a case of whether the logistics are possible. There's talk of rescheduling. I don't know if it will come to pass. They are looking at various windows when they might be able to fit it in,” he added.

"I'm sure there will be a huge effort made to do it."

Meanwhile, eight of the 11 England players have already landed in Heathrow on Wednesday morning and have started the mandatory 10-day quarantine period in government-approved hotels.

The three remaining players - Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan - are set to leave India before Friday. Morgan and Leamon are due to fly home in the early hours of Thursday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 postponed: 8 England players return home, remaining 3 to fly out in next 48 hours

When asked whether the tournament should have taken place at all or halted earlier, he added: "My view was always this is an Indian competition, run by Indians, in India, for India.

"Judgements about what should or shouldn't happen should be left for the people for whom this matters."