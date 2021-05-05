IPL 2021 postponed: 8 England players return home, remaining 3 to fly out in next 48 hours

The biggest question after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday was how would the overseas players fly back home? With India going through a deadly second wave of COVID-19, some countries, including Australia, have banned travelers from flying back to their nation from India. However, eight out of 11 England players flew back last night and landed in London on Wednesday morning.

Only three England players – Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan – are still in India and expected to leave India within the next 48 hours.

"I can confirm that 8 of the 11 England players in India managed to get on a flight to Heathrow last night and have landed this morning. They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels. The remaining three -- - Chris Jordan, David Malan (both Punjab Kings) and Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) should leave India within the next 48 hours," an ECB spokesman confirmed to WION.

The likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Sam Billings (Delhi Capitals), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) have landed in the UK on Wednesday morning. The players will now undergo quarantine in government-approved hotels.

IPL 2021 postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases

IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after numerous players and staff across teams tested positive for the dreaded virus. While two KKR players – Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier – returned positive, Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner also tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, CSK’s Michael Hussey’s second test result came positive.

While the BCCI is looking for a window to conclude the postponed-IPL 2021, people in know say there is a slight possibility of the T20 tournament happening in September, before the ICC T20 World Cup.