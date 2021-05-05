'He is a world-class player and he can walk into any team': Tabraiz Shamsi on AB de Villiers possible international return

South African star AB de Villiers announced his international retirement nearly three years ago but the Proteas has played in several T20 leagues after that and has continued his class. His recent heroics helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win several clashes in this year's IPL season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 postponed: 8 England players return home, remaining 3 to fly out in next 48 hours

However, there were some rumours last year that the Proteas legend was making his international comeback the T20 World Cup. But due to the coronavirus pandemic competition was postponed and so were the plans for his potential return.

South Africa's left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi talked about the ABD's possible return to his international side.

"AB is a world-class player and he can walk into any team and that’s how good he is, it doesn’t matter whether it’s England or Australia or South Africa. I don’t know what AB’s situation is, it all depends on how he feels and how the coach feels and the selectors too. But, let’s be honest, a player like that is hard to ignore," Shamsi told Cricket Pakistan.

Earlier, head coach Mark Boucher revealed that the talks are still going on and that he had a chat with AB de Villiers before he went to the Indian Premier League this year.

"I did chat to him (AB de Villiers) before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open," Boucher told reporters according to South Africa website timeslive.co.za.

"AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level," he added.

"I said to him: 'Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.' So that is where we are with him,” Boucher further said.