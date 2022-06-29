There is not much difference: CSK star opines on captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan

On Tuesday evening (June 28), Eoin Morgan confirmed his international retirement. The 35-year-old was struggling with form for the past one year and fitness concerns had even raised question marks on his avaliability for England ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Thus, speculations were rife that the swashbuckling left-hander was set to call it quits soon before he himself confirmed all reports.

"To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point," said Morgan in a statement issued by the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Thus, Morgan has left a huge void in England cricket as the Irish-born cricketer revamped England's white-ball sides and led them to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019. Playing under him for a long period, the Three Lions' all-rounder Moeen Ali shed light on the captaincy styles of Morgan and MS Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the best captains in international cricket. Moeen plays for Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

"I have played under him (Morgan). I have played under MS Dhoni as well. There is not much difference between both of them in terms of the characteristics - very calm, very loyal to their players. Brilliant captain, brilliant player,” Moeen said in a chat with Sports Today.