There is no way that India should not be winning the ODI World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar's BOLD remark

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in match 21 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Sunday (Oct 22) in Dharamsala. In a clash of the two unbeaten sides in the ten-team tournament, Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bowl first and rode on Mohammed Shami's 5 for 54 to dismiss the Kiwis for 273 in 50 overs. In reply, India completed the run-chase in 48 overs courtesy of Virat Kohli's 95, Ravindra Jadeja's 39 not out and Rohit's 46. With this win, India remain the only team to be unbeaten in the ten-team tournament whereas the Black Caps conceded their first game after a four-match winning streak.

After the game, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar was in awe of Rohit-led India and feels 'there is no way that India should not be winning the World Cup'. Lauding Kohli, he said on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said, "He is someone who thrives under pressure. Pressure brings opportunities for him. And opportunities are scoring a hundred, playing match-winning knocks and getting followed on Instagram, and why not? This guy deserves it."

Akhtar emphasised on India's batting line-up and said, "Shubman Gill is enough for this New Zealand team. Had Rohit Sharma not got out casually, he is enough. If KL Rahul goes up the order to 3 or 4, even he is enough. India’s batting lineup is very lengthy. Everyone knows what Kohli did today, but Rahul also took the load. Suryakumar had also done so had he not got out."

Apart from Kohli, Shami -- playing his first game in the CWC 2023 edition -- also made a strong statement by returning with a five-fer. Shami got a game due to Hardik Pandya's injury but Akhtar feels he should be in the playing XI going ahead as well. In this regard, he added, "But in ensuring that New Zealand don’t score 300-350, Shami played a big role. He was a bit expensive, but it’s okay since he dismissed five batters. He has shown his talent and India need to persist with the same bowling attack."

Lastly, Akhtar made a big claim and said, "They have a complete batting and bowling lineup. There is no way that India should not be winning the World Cup."

With India remaining unbeaten after five games and sitting pretty at the top of the points table, Rohit doesn't want the team to lose steam. After the win in Dharamsala, he said at the post-match presentation, " Good start to the tournament. Job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present."

India will now host England in match 29 on Oct 29 (Sunday) in Lucknow.

